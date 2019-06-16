5,120 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,120 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,978,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,346,907,000 after buying an additional 2,282,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,239,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,592,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,448,000 after buying an additional 2,151,057 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9,537.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,518,979 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,850,000 after buying an additional 1,503,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $228,736,000 after buying an additional 1,348,168 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

