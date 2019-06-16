$53.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report $53.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.12 billion and the highest is $54.13 billion. Apple reported sales of $53.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $256.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.74 billion to $259.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $267.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $258.47 billion to $270.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $192.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $886.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $29,300,960. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Apple by 505.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

