5,466 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amphenol by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,878,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,953,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $42,767,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana G. Reardon sold 92,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $9,205,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,505 shares of company stock worth $83,149,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,367. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

