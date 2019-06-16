809 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Thor Advisors LLC

Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 23,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $6,759,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 1,202 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.18 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,757. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $77.72 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

