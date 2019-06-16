$83.53 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post $83.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.68 million and the lowest is $81.20 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $72.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $333.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.58 million to $336.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $367.40 million, with estimates ranging from $354.15 million to $376.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

AGS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 248,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $663.96 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97.

In other PlayAGS news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $102,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $128,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,007,149 shares of company stock worth $102,147,695. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 51.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 42.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 52.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 51.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after acquiring an additional 359,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 54.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

