987,300 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,329,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 509,148 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $358,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 96.85%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

