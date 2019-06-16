Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2,439.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 15,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $1,051,944.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,475,468.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,469 shares of company stock worth $6,867,250 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $121.32.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

