Advanced Technology Coin Reaches Market Cap of $160,393.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $160,393.00 and $481.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 123.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,768,355 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

