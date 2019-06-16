AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.0% in the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 8,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $2,547,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,401,989.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 33,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,142,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,383 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,769 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

