Aeron (ARN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. Aeron has a market cap of $9.09 million and $3.71 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00357048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.02335859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00154677 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,530,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Kuna, Gate.io, Tidex, IDAX, Radar Relay, Coinrail, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

