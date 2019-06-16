AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.93

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as low as A$19.93 ($14.13) and last traded at A$20.12 ($14.27), with a volume of 1244202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$20.12 ($14.27).

The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95.

AGL Energy Company Profile (ASX:AGL)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

