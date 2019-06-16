Agrello Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.80 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Agrello token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and RightBTC. Agrello has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and $1.80 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00354304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.05 or 0.02314521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00153374 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017798 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello was first traded on July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.org. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.