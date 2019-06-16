Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396,606 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,574 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $314,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,021.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,029,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $78.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $86.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.33 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $161,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,358.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $404,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,281. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

