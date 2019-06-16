ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 93.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.27.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

In other news, Director Kathryn W. Dindo sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $60,292.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $328,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $1,131,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

