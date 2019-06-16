Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens cut Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $135.64 and a 52-week high of $250.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 243.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $12,052,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

