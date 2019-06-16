Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total value of $106,383.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.00, for a total value of $46,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock worth $494,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,385.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,361.50.

GOOG stock opened at $1,085.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $753.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

