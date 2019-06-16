AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,900 Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,626,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,687,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at about $12,332,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

LANC stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $132.02 and a 12-month high of $194.38. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

