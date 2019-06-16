AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,228,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roku by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakmont Corp purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,342,000. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,275.25 and a beta of 2.43. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $106.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens cut Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.12 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.51.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $173,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,887 shares of company stock worth $19,450,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

