Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Trading Up 7.1%

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.12.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Paul Rickey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 86.9% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,201,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 558,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

