Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Visa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

NYSE V traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.66. 4,999,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $172.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

