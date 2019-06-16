Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,869.67. 2,843,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $920.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total transaction of $4,836,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $24,196,737. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,960.00 to $2,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,196.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

