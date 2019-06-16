American International Group Inc. Sells 657 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CEVA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CEVA by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CEVA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.92 million, a PE ratio of 219.27 and a beta of 1.67. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American International Group Inc. Sells 657 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/american-international-group-inc-sells-657-shares-of-ceva-inc-nasdaqceva.html.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.