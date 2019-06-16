Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 190,582 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,085,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,648,000 after acquiring an additional 474,978 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,552,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,703,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,643,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,012,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

HPT opened at $24.54 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 190,582 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-acquires-190582-shares-of-hospitality-properties-trust-nasdaqhpt.html.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.