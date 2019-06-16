Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.05% and a negative net margin of 999.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 614,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $3,768,172.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 481.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 317,847 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 84,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,875,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

