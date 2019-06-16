Analysts Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Ryerson reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Ryerson had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Ryerson stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,331. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market cap of $271.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, insider Michael Burbach purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,664.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,171 shares of company stock worth $248,176. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,219,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 361,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 313,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

