Analysts Set Expectations for Roots Corporation’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ROO)

Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Roots in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Roots’ FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Roots (TSE:ROO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.00 million.

