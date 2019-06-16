Analysts Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Price Target at $49.08

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.08 ($57.07).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

ETR UTDI traded down €1.49 ($1.73) on Tuesday, hitting €31.65 ($36.80). 574,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. United Internet has a 12 month low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a 12 month high of €58.60 ($68.14).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

