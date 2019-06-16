Analyzing CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) & Medical Properties Trust (NASDAQ:MPW)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust 148.68% 1.36% 0.45% Medical Properties Trust 131.84% 7.98% 3.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and Medical Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Medical Properties Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

Medical Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.38%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Medical Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $197.72 million 4.62 $1.12 million N/A N/A Medical Properties Trust $784.52 million 9.07 $1.02 billion $1.37 13.17

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.9% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats CIM Commercial Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

