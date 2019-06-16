Analyzing TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) & Exponent (OTCMKTS:EXPO)

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of TSS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSS and Exponent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $22.33 million 0.60 $2.44 million N/A N/A Exponent $379.52 million 7.92 $72.25 million $1.25 46.34

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than TSS.

Volatility & Risk

TSS has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Exponent pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TSS does not pay a dividend. Exponent pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exponent has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 10.51% 94.80% 15.10% Exponent 19.53% 23.10% 15.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TSS and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A Exponent 0 1 3 0 2.75

Exponent has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than TSS.

Summary

Exponent beats TSS on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. Its services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, and facilities management. The company serves IT equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and the government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

