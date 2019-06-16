Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

