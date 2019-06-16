Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennar from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lennar to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/andra-ap-fonden-takes-position-in-lennar-co-nyselen.html.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.