Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Position Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Anthem were worth $66,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 77.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Anthem by 9.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 131,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $338.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.87.

In other news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $640,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $285.32 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

