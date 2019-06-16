AppCoins (APPC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.68 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.0946 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, Huobi and Binance. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00362699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.73 or 0.02311520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00156388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018556 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000733 BTC.

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

