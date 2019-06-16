Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) Shares Down 1.1%

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 2,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 93,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other news, major shareholder Isaac Capital Group, Llc sold 149,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $11,718,368.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI)

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

