AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 561,276 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,642,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,276 shares during the quarter. Iqvia accounts for approximately 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $519,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Iqvia by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iqvia stock opened at $141.30 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $146.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.02.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $13,532,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $172,925.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,273 shares of company stock worth $20,066,890. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

