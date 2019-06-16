Ariel Hurley Sells 2,733 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $240,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BPMC opened at $90.70 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 101.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 42.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 518.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/ariel-hurley-sells-2733-shares-of-blueprint-medicines-corp-nasdaqbpmc-stock.html.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.