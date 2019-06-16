Ariel Hurley Sells 2,733 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $240,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BPMC opened at $90.70 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.
BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 101.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 42.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 518.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
