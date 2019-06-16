ArtByte Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $913,582.00 and $1,278.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.01521359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001097 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) traded up 1,060.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001340 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001222 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

