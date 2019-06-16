ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and CVD Equipment (OTCMKTS:CVV) Head-To-Head Contrast

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ASM International and CVD Equipment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 0 0 0 N/A CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASM International and CVD Equipment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $966.16 million 3.11 $185.57 million N/A N/A CVD Equipment $24.33 million 1.00 -$5.20 million N/A N/A

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ASM International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ASM International has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ASM International pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CVD Equipment does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and CVD Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 22.49% 10.99% 10.01% CVD Equipment -42.56% -21.28% -14.64%

Summary

ASM International beats CVD Equipment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's product platforms include Advance, a batch vertical furnace tool, which is used for smaller wafer sizes; XP Platform, a single wafer product platform that enables high-volume multi-chamber parallel processing or integration of sequential process steps on one platform; XP8 Platform, which provides productivity with up to eight chambers integrated on a single wafer platform; and Epsilon, a single wafer and chamber tool that deposits silicon-based materials for various applications, such as high-temperature silicon, low-temperature silicon, silicon-germanium, silicon-carbon, and other silicon-based compounds. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and various custom designed items. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as aerospace and medical industries that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

