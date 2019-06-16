Assetmark Inc. Has $299.03 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,920,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,774,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,785,000 after purchasing an additional 206,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,649 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614,564 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $60.89 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

