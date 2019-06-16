Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,056,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF worth $74,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of SCJ opened at $69.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $80.92.

