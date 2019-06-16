Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.84. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.77 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 103.17% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atkore International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $237,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

