Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.44

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 2383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $221.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,388,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,326,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 481.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 539,583 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,408,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 531,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

