Authorship (ATS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.00

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Authorship has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Authorship has a market capitalization of $29,434.00 and $17.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Authorship token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00363028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.44 or 0.02329912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00155600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018775 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Authorship Token Profile

Authorship launched on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com.

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

