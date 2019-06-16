Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 4,011.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 198,036 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.