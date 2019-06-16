Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axovant Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:AXGT opened at $5.12 on Friday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $1.25. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $1,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $3,430,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $272,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $3,354,000.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

