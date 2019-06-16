Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Azure Power Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.80 million, a P/E ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Azure Power Global had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Azure Power Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,048,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,055,000 after purchasing an additional 604,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 1,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

