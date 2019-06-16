Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 68.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 116.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Pivotal Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $117.79. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/balchem-co-nasdaqbcpc-holdings-boosted-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.