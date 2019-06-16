Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 19,521,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,671,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,940,642,000 after buying an additional 2,172,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,013,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $980,077,000 after buying an additional 157,157 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO opened at $285.26 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.83 and a 1-year high of $288.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

