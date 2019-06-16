Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,371,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,251,000 after purchasing an additional 613,350 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,517,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,017,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,670,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,963,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. 408,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,460. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $216.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

