Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.61 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Landsberg bought 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Barings LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,649,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,791,507 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 33.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 439,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 368,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 254,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 100.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 71,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,625. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 131.87%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

